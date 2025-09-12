Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, is enjoying all the limelight due to its massive OTT deal. Reportedly, it has amassed 125 crores in exchange for post-theatrical streaming rights. This indicates the demand for the film, which can make new records for the Kannada film industry. Amid this, everyone eagerly awaits how it will compete with the all-time blockbuster of Sandalwood, KGF Chapter 2, at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Since Kantara (2022) was a huge success nationwide, expectations from the upcoming prequel are sky high. There’s definitely an undercurrent for the film, not just in Karnataka but also in the other regions. As of now, it seems like the biggie will easily cross the 50 crore net mark on the opening day, and there’s a chance of even hitting the 75 crore mark.

Kantara defeated KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka footfalls

Kantara Chapter 1 will enjoy strong support from the dubbed versions, especially Hindi and Telugu. Leaving the dubbed versions aside, all eyes are set on how it performs in the original Kannada version. For those who don’t know, Kantara made history in Karnataka by achieving 1 crore footfalls, thus beating KGF Chapter 2 (70 lakh+ footfalls) by a margin.

As we can see, Kantara crushed KGF Chapter 2 in the home state in the long run, so overtaking the latter’s day 1 collection in the Kannada version won’t be a huge task for the upcoming prequel.

Kantara Chapter 1 might defeat KGF 2’s box office opening in Kannada

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2’s Kannada version opened at 22.85 crore net at the Indian box office. Talking about the first Kantara film, it registered the highest single-day collection in Kannada on day 10, earning 9.64 crores. Now, with the prequel factor and the holiday benefit (Gandhi Jayanti), Kantara Chapter 1 has a strong chance of overtaking the Yash starrer.

More about the film

Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to release on October 2. It is helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of 125 crores.

