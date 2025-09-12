Rajinikanth’s Coolie has underperformed big time at the North American box office (USA and Canada). Backed by solid pre-sales, it did manage to register the biggest Kollywood opening of all time, but with mixed word-of-mouth coming into play, it lost its steam much earlier than expected. However, all thanks to an extraordinary start, it ended up being the highest-grossing Tamil film in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj attracted massive footfalls in the advance booking stage. It received tremendous support from the Telugu diaspora in the USA. As a result, created an all-time record by earning $3.04 million through premieres alone. Overall, it posted a mind-blowing $3.95 million on day 1 (including premieres), registering the biggest opening for a Tamil film.

How much did Coolie earn at the North American box office?

After a fantastic start, Coolie was expected to do historic business and become Kollywood’s first $7 million grosser at the North American box office. However, it witnessed a shocking downfall right after the opening day. As per the recent update by Prathyangira Cinemas (North American distributor), the magnum opus has earned $6.95 million (61.36 crores).

Turns out to be a failure

Considering the huge potential, the distribution rights for the North American territory were sold at a high price, and Coolie’s breakeven target was set at $7.5 million. Against this target, the film is heading towards a lifetime collection of below $7 million, thus emerging as a failure for the distributor. The result is shocking as it earned almost $4 million on the opening day.

Coolie becomes Kollywood’s top grosser in North America!

Despite being a failure, the Rajinikanth starrer has become Kollywood’s highest-grossing film at the North American box office. It surpassed Jailer ($6.83 million) to grab the throne.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers in North America:

Coolie – $6.95 million Jailer – $6.83 million Ponniyin Selvan 1 – $6.46 million 2.0 – $5.43 million Leo – $5.199 million Ponniyin Selvan 2 – $5.194 million Kabali – $4.44 million The Greatest Of All Time – $3.96 million Enthiran – $3.11 million Vikram – $2.84 million

