Teja Sajja’s Mirai has been enjoying good buzz around itself in the last few days, especially in the Telugu market. Since HanuMan was a critical and commercial success, there was hype for Teja’s next film, and this hype is now getting translated into footfalls at the Indian box office. In the original Telugu version, the biggie recorded a solid occupancy in the morning shows of day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The makers promoted the latest fantasy action adventure film well in the last couple of weeks. It generated some excitement and curiosity not just on social media but also on the ground. Apart from the marketing, there was also genuine buzz as the audience was expecting another entertaining and unique experience from Teja Sajja after HanuMan.

Mirai records solid morning occupancy in Telugu shows of day 1

Despite being a non-holiday release, Mirai saw good pre-sales for day 1. Backed by impressive walk-ins, it concluded the morning shows with a rocking occupancy. It has been learned that the film had an occupancy of a huge 57% in the morning shows of the Telugu version across the country. The response is much better than expected, clearly indicating an impressive start at the Indian box office.

Surprisingly, the response is marginally better than HanuMan. For those who don’t know, HanuMan saw an occupancy of around 56% in the Telugu morning shows on day 1 in India.

Speaking about the other dubbed versions, Mirai’s Hindi version started slowly, with just 6% occupancy. The Tamil version was decent, with a morning occupancy of 16%. The Kannada version saw an occupancy of just 4%, while the Malayalam version was fair, with a 10% occupancy.

Might beat HanuMan’s opening day at the Indian box office

Considering such a start and decent initial reactions, the Teja Sajja starrer will likely register a strong day 1 at the Indian box office. While a double-digit start is confirmed, it might ever cross HanuMan‘s 12.2 crore net. If it happens, it will be the actor’s biggest opening.

