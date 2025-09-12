Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, has concluded its first week at the Indian box office. After the super success of Amaran, Siva’s action thriller was expected to mint big moolah, but it failed to receive favorable word-of-mouth from the audience. Due to the average content, it dropped significantly after the opening weekend and eventually ended the week with a collection of less than 50 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office after 7 days?

The Kollywood action thriller started its journey by registering the 2nd biggest opening (13.65 crores) for Sivakarthikeyan. With a decline over the weekend, it earned 37.15 crores during the first three days. It couldn’t maintain the required pace on weekdays and added just 11.87 crores between day 4 and day 7.

Overall, Madharaasi has earned 49.02 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 57.84 crores. This is a highly disappointing number as ideally, it should have crossed the 80 or 85 crore mark during the opening week.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.65 crores

Day 2 – 12.1 crores

Day 3 – 11.4 crores

Day 4 – 4.15 crores

Day 5 – 3.2 crores

Day 6 – 2.5 crores

Day 7 – 2.02 crores

Total – 49.02 crores

Registers the 2nd biggest opening week for Sivakarthikeyan post-COVID

Though Madharaasi has disappointed heavily, it has managed to pull off the 2nd biggest opening week for Sivakarthikeyan in the post-COVID era. It is next to Amaran, which did a business of a whopping 114.85 crores during the first week. It surpassed Don’s 45.13 crores to grab the 2nd spot.

Top 5 opening weeks of Sivakarthikeyan post-COVID:

Amaran – 114.85 Madharaasi – 49.02 crores Don – 45.13 crores Maaveeran – 39.45 Doctor – 37.49 crores

Box office verdict of the film

The AR Murugadoss directorial was reportedly made on a budget of 180 crores. It had a target of 180 crore net collection to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, but in the present situation, it won’t even reach half of its target (90 crores). So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

