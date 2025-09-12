Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has made fair earnings so far at the Indian box office. The way the film started its journey, it was expected to emerge as a winner, but since it started losing momentum earlier than expected, it is now heading towards a losing verdict. On Thursday (September 11), the film ended its second week with a domestic net collection of over 50 crores, which is insufficient. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 14!

How much did Param Sundari earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Released on August 29, the Bollywood romantic comedy received mixed reviews from critics. It initially managed to draw audiences to theatres due to its decent music album and lighthearted feel, but since word-of-mouth was average, it couldn’t maintain the pace. In the opening week, it amassed 41.67 crores, and during the second week, it started losing steam.

During the second week, Param Sundari earned an estimated 10.65 crores, including the 58 lakh earned on the second Thursday. Overall, the 14-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 52.32 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 61.73 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 41.67 crores

Week 2 – 10.65 crores

Total – 52.32 crores

Likely to secure a losing verdict

Param Sundari was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores (including printing and advertising costs). Against this cost, it had a target of 60 crore net collection to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Compared with the current total of 52.32 crores, it is still in deficit of 7.68 crores, which equals 12.8%.

Now, with several Bollywood films, Mirai, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, arriving in theatres, this rom-com has been left with a limited number of shows. So, the remaining 7.68 crores might not be covered, thus leaving the film with a losing verdict.

During the third weekend, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will show some growth, but it won’t help it achieve the 60 crore net collection target. It is heading towards a lifetime collection of 57-58 crore net from the current position.

