The anime fever has gripped the nation, with fans showering their love on the upcoming biggie, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Over the years, we have seen the popularity of anime growing in India, and now, with one perfect event film, we’re going to witness the potential of anime films at the Indian box office. In fact, even before hitting theatres, it has created history for the genre. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Several years back, the genre was considered to be a kind of niche, with a limited fan base throughout the country. Now, the picture has been totally changed, and anime has built a strong market in the country. In the past, especially in the post-pandemic era, there have been fair to decent success stories like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, but for the first time, a massively front-loaded Japanese anime film is hitting theatres.

Blockbuster box office run and pre-sales generate buzz in India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle generated solid buzz on the ground level due to its tremendous success in the domestic market, Japan. In Japan, it has already emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of all time and is still running successfully even after spending almost eight weeks in domestic theatres. In Japan alone, it has earned over $200 million, while globally, it has amassed over $300 million.

Such a big success has naturally created hype among fans in India. Also, it is riding high on positive reviews. Apart from that, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has managed to make headlines due to its extraordinary pre-sales, with day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office crossing 8 crore gross (as per the last update). On public demand, midnight and early morning shows are being added. All these things have generated genuine interest among fans as well as neutrals.

Secures an impressive showcasing

Considering the pre-sales response, the film will enjoy a superb screen count of over 1,600 across the country, thus giving a scope for scoring big. However, it is also the fact that most of the fans would be booking their tickets in advance itself, so there won’t a huge turnout through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Day 1 box office prediction of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Overall, considering all the factors mentioned above, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle aims to register a mind-blowing day 1 collection of 12-14 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it’ll register the biggest opening for a Japanese anime film by miles. Also, on the opening day itself, it’ll emerge as the highest-grossing anime film by surpassing Suzume (10 crore gross).

