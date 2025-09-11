Last week’s Tollywood release, Ghaati, failed to impress the audience. Released amid decent expectations, it started its Indian box office journey with below-par collections. Moving ahead, it didn’t improve and concluded the opening weekend by earning less than 5 crores. On weekdays, things became worse, and in the first six days, it earned less than 7 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the Tollywood action crime drama was theatrically released on September 5. It had a chance of making impressive earnings since no major film was in the Telugu market. However, the film failed to capitalize on the lack of competition due to mixed reviews. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth was mixed.

How much did Ghaati earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Ghaati opened at 2 crores. In the 3-day opening weekend, it earned 4.89 crores. On the first Monday, day 4, the collection dropped to 65 lakh. On day 5, it dropped further to 58 lakh. On day 6, a significant drop occurred as just 27 lakh came in. Overall, the film has earned 6.39 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 7.54 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2 crores

Day 2 – 1.74 crores

Day 3 – 1.15 crores

Day 4 – 65 lakh

Day 5 – 58 lakh

Day 6 – 27 lakh

Total – 6.39 crores

Ghaati is a massive flop!

While there’s no official confirmation, Ghaati was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this, it has only 6.39 crores so far. So, it has recovered only 14.2% of its total budget. It is suffering a deficit of 38.61 crores or 85.8%.

From the present situation, the film is heading towards a lifetime collection of less than 10 crore net at the Indian box office. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict. It is a big blow to Anushka Shetty, who returned to the big screen after almost two years.

