Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati has finally arrived in theaters. The Telugu film created a notable buzz among the audience, and fans are excited to witness it on the big screens. Meanwhile, many of you might wonder about the Ghaati cast fees and how much Anushka Shetty and others charged for the film.

In this article, we will discuss the Baahubali star’s salary and the remuneration of other cast members for the film.

Ghaati Movie Cast Fees

According to Asianet News, Anushka Shetty has reportedly charged Rs. 6 crore for her latest film. The popular South actress has a key role in the film, and the entire movie revolves around her story. So, it’s likely that this could be the reason behind her high pay in this movie.

Besides this, Jagapati Babu has reportedly earned Rs. 3 crore for his role in the film. Jagapati Babu is expected to play a villainous role in the movie by displaying his character’s high intensity and depth. The list moves forward with Rao Ramesh, who reportedly got Rs. 1 crore for his role in the movie.

Overall, Ghaati appears to be a big-budget film starring Anushka Shetty. How the movie will perform at the box office remains to be seen.

More About Ghaati

Ghaati is a Telugu-language action crime drama about a victim who turns into a criminal and achieves legendary status. It follows the journey of a resilient woman who battles through desperate times and eventually gets involved in the world of the cannabis trade.

If the movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, receives positive word-of-mouth from viewers, it will surely achieve box office success in the upcoming days. Anushka Shetty’s popularity might play a crucial role in making the film successful.

