Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film, Madharaasi, has finally hit theaters today. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is famous for his work in Ghajini, Thuppakki, and more.

Furthermore, the Music director is Anirudh Ravichander, making the audience more excited for the film. However, the reviews of Madharaasi are finally out, and in this article, we will discuss the Twitter (X) reviews of the action thriller film.

Audience shared mixed responses to Madharaasi

The film is getting mixed responses from the viewers who watched it in theaters. One X review marked the film as pure cinematic brilliance, which shows that he indeed loved the film on the big screen.

Pure cinematic brilliance 🎬 #Madharaasi — Raghul SK ✈️ AVIATOR ✈️ (@raghul_sk_bro) September 5, 2025

Another user praised the interval of the film and rated it as over Sikandar, Darbar, Spyder, and Sakar films. He also gave praise to the director and welcomed him back into the industry. This reaction showed the film is expected to have a strong interval.

A user marked the first half of the film as an average one, but was happy with the love tracks in the film. He also praised the heroine Rukmini Vasanth and marked her as ‘cute’.

Avg first half…

Love track baane undi hero n heroin madhya .. rukku is cuteeee ♥️ #Madharaasi — Shankar 🦚 (@Shankar_G2805) September 5, 2025

A cinema viewer took his X account and posted that Madharaasi’s first half was an average one, but the post-interval was the worst for him. This shows that the second half of the film might lack intensity or may not have a great climax.

#Madharaasi Average first half😬

Worst second half💔 Sk na kova padumbodhu siripudhan varudhu.. actress🫰. Emotional scenes paravailla.. action scenes🔥 SK acting waste.#ARMurugadoss #Madharaasireview pic.twitter.com/dnI7tw3vRL — மதராசி மகராசன் 🧨 (@asaaltu_) September 5, 2025

Weak plot, horrible setup & not so interesting screenplay. Poyaa too #Madharaasi — Thana (@Pitstop387) September 5, 2025

Madharaasi Review: The Final Verdict

With the early responses coming on the internet for Madharaasi, it seems that the film is a decent one to watch, or at least you can mark it as a one-time watch movie. However, if you are a Sivakarthikeyan fan, then without a doubt you should watch the film irrespective of the mixed reactions it is getting on the internet.

Rest, the word of mouth will surely impact the box office collection of the film, and it remains to be seen how much the action thriller will earn on its first day in theaters.

