Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the direct sequel to the 2019 comedy horror Ready or Not, has been released worldwide. It is looking to have a decent start at the worldwide box office. The reviews are positive, but the rating is lower than that of the first film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace MacCaullay, and it also features Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood in key roles. The horror comedy has received 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the OG movie had a higher rating of 89%, which might affect the film’s box office performance. However, the audience rating has not yet been revealed on the aggregate site.

Projected opening weekend of Ready or Not 2 worldwide

Searchlight’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has opened in theaters following its world premiere at SXSW. According to Deadline’s latest data, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is eyeing a strong start at the domestic box office. It is expected to earn around $11 million on its opening weekend in North America across 3,000 theaters.

The report also claims that the previews are around $1 million so far. However, the overseas opening is modest. It is expected to earn around $3 million internationally on its opening weekend. Therefore, it is set to open globally with $14 million. It is a decent start for the horror sequel. The first film collected $8 million domestically on its opening weekend.

What is Ready or Not 2 about?

According to reports, the story is set immediately after the events of the first film, following Grace as she must protect her estranged sister while being hunted by four rival elite families in a high-stakes ritual to claim a seat of ultimate power.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has been released in the theaters today, on March 20.

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