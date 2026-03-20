Ryan Gosling’s Barbie is one of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood history. However, in China, Barbie has been defeated by his Project Hail Mary, but there is a twist. Project Hail Mary has beaten Barbie’s pre-sales in China, and that too with limited screenings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is tracking to register the biggest debut ever for Amazon MGM. It is tracking to beat Creed III to achieve this feat. The film is also expected to gross $100 million worldwide on its opening weekend and become the first film of 2026 to open with that number. In China, as well, it is expected to have a strong opening weekend.

Project Hail Mary’s pre-sales collection in China

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s latest report, Project Hail Mary finished its pre-sales period with a $1.2 million collection at the box office in China. It is reportedly for the March 20-22 period, despite a limited release of only 24k screenings.

Pre-sales breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Friday [opening day] – $695k

Saturday [day 2] – $470k

Sunday [day 3] – $114k

Total – $1.2 million

Beats Barbie and more in the pre-sales

According to the report, the Ryan Gosling starrer has beaten the pre-sales totals of Barbie [$800k] and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [$1.1 million] despite the limited screenings. Its pre-sales collection is less than Hoppers, which is also releasing in China today.

Project Hail Mary’s latest pre-sales collection compared to some other major Hollywood titles

The Batman – $1.8 million Project Hail Mary – $1.2 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $1.1 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $1 million Barbie – $800k Matrix 4 – $732k

Projected opening weekend in China

The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi adventure flick is tracking to earn between $6 million and $9 million at the box office in China on its opening weekend. It would be more than the debut weekend collections of Superman and The Fantastic Four in China. It has also been revealed that the film’s opening weekend collection could be on par with Barbie, which was released in limited screenings in 2023. Project Hail Mary is releasing today, March 20, in China and worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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