One of the most anticipated films across the globe, that has the world waiting for it with bated breath, is Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4. The movie that has been in the making for months has become the talk of the town, and everything about it is suspense since we almost know nothing, not whether Priyanka Chopra Jonas is confirmed to be a part, and not even the title. Turns out the makers now have at least confirmed the new title of the film and it is one we have already guessed.

Matrix 4 has held in the curiosity of the masses for more than a year now. Speculations throughout have been speculating gazillion names that the Keanu Reeves starrer could possibly named. Turns out the makers chose to show the trailer of the film to a selected audience at the CinemaCon, and we wish we were one of those privileged. Let’s cry over that later. So the movie now has a title, and below is all you need to know about the same.

The trailer viewed to the privileged audience at the CinemaCon, as per The Hollywood Reporter, reveals that the title of the fourth instalment is The Matrix: Resurrections. The movie that has Lana Wachowski return to the director’s chair, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as Neo and Trinity. It also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris.

As per the portal, The Matrix: Resurrections trailer begins with Thomas Anderson aka Neo aka Keanu Reeves sitting in therapy telling the therapist, “I had dreams that weren’t just dreams. Am I crazy?” We are taken to the world where things don’t seem to be in order. Neo has lost the memories of Matrix and he doesn’t even recognise Moss. He bumps into Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll, who gives him a red pill, taking him back to his roots.

As per the viewers, The Matrix: Resurrections trailer follows the old visual vibe with new sleek VFX techniques. The trailer is yet to hit the Internet for the world to see. It is set for a December 22, 2021 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

