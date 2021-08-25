Advertisement

Kim Taehyung or known as V by millions of people across the globe is a singer and songwriter. He is also the vocalist of one of the biggest South Korean boy bands, BTS. The group was formed almost two decades ago. It includes Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Since their debut, each individual from the band has become a global superstar.

BTS ARMY adores all the seven members of the group, but V holds a special place in their hearts. Not only that but the singer was also titled as the most handsome man, beating Brad Pitt and Robert Pattinson.

With several albums, tours, campaigns, shows and movies, the Bangtan Boys do it all. The group has also been delivering one hit after the other. Their albums and songs have been holding top places on the charts for a very long time. All of this will make one wonder about the net worth of the star.

V’s last recorded net worth is $20 million Amongst all of this, V has also set his foot in acting. The singer played the role of ‘Hansung’ in the TV drama called ‘Hwarang: The Beginning’ that was released in 2016. During their Rolling Stones interview this year, V also shared that he would try acting again after he is 30 years old.

His deep voice and cute looks have come to work wonders for BTS and himself. Recently, Kim has also triumphed over all the other members in China’s WeChat Index for three months in a row. He is also being hailed as the Prince of the Continent.

Other than that, V has also worked on his first solo track, titled Scenery, outside of BTS. It was released on SoundCloud and broke the records for reaching 100 million streams from 20 million in over fourteen days, the shortest time for the platform.

