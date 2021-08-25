Advertisement

The uncertainty of our time due to the pandemic still playing its game across the globe is bothering now. Having completely deprived people of theatrical experience for months, when they finally opened, fans are not keen on coming back. While safety is of utmost priority, this might turn out to be a cause of delay for Angelina Jolie starrer Eternals. The fate depends of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Marvel studios’ phase 4 that is running quite successfully right now, has a long and illustrious line-up. But the studio so far has only delved into series majorly and less in films. Most recently when they did with Black Widow taking the hybrid format, we all know what happened and how Scarlett Johansson reacted.

Advertisement

Up for their respective releases are Shang-Chi and following it is Eternals. But the latter’s fate now depends on the Simu Liu starrer. Read on to know everything you should about this important update of the day.

If the latest reports in We Got This Covered are to be believed, Disney-Marvel is now contemplating the release of Eternals and are hooking the Angelina Jolie starrer’s fate to Shang-Chi that releases on September 3 this year. As per the report, the studio is planning to see how the Simu Liu starrer fares at the Box Office. Of the movie fails to bring in expected numbers, the studio will be quick in pushing the date for the Jolie flick.

Meanwhile, talking about the Eternals as per the same portal, Angelina Jolie said, “It’s certainly the biggest thing I’ve ever done. As somebody who’s directed, to watch the production try to manage it, it was a huge thing to take on.”

Talking about prepping to become Thena for Eternals, Angelina Jolie said, “It is one of the weirdest things to train for because you’re throwing things, grabbing things, breaking things in half. You feel a little nuts. You’re just throwing your hand out as if you’re thinking, ‘Is that a sword? Is that a spear? Is it a lasso? What am I doing?’ Then you get into it and it gets really fun, but it’s a puzzle.”

Eternals is right now scheduled to hit the big screens on November 5, 2021. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Charlie Watts – Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer Dies At 80

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube