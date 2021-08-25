Advertisement

Money Heist has a special place in our hearts. We have lived each and every character since the past 4 seasons and there’s definitely an undeniable soft corner. But the one who has made the most noise is Álvaro Morte. He plays the Professor in La Casa de Papel and has enjoyed overnight fame. But did you know he’s a cancer survivor? Read on for details.

It was back in 2011 when our Professor was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg. Just like most of us, Álvaro began imagining the worst of the consequences and had begun believing that his leg might be cut off.

Talking about it all in an interview with the Cocktail magazine, Álvaro Morte had shared, “At first I thought I was going to die, that my leg was cut but nothing happened. Then I thought if I die within three months, can I do it calmly? Have I respected the people around me who love me? Have I been faithful to my principles?”

The Money Heist actor even recalled the first time he heard of the news. “I remember the doctor with a white coat and the stethoscope to come to tell me without anaesthesia. (He said) Look, this is happening to you and you have plenty of time to live,” Álvaro Morte told The Observer in 2016.

It is often said that cancer survivors lose the fear of death. Something similar happened with the Professor, who began enjoying his life to the fullest after he won his battle with the disease.

Álvaro Morte will be next seen in La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist Season 5. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 3.

Are you excited for Money Heist Season 5?

