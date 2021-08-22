Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is one of the biggest stand-up comedians we have in our country today. Right from his stand-up acts to hosting his own shows, the actor-comedian has only seen a rise in popularity. However, in the past, Kapil has been part of several controversies. One such involves none other than Priyanka Chopra.

Several years back, Kapil grabbed headlines for slamming Priyanka. Reportedly, the incident happened during an award show which was hosted by Kapil. The comedian came on time but PC arrived three hours later. Even after arriving late, she wasn’t ready for the act.

In the fist of anger, Kapil Sharma had allegedly threw away his earpiece and said, “Ladies logon ka yehi problem hai, madam abhi tak tayaar nahin hain.”

However, both Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra had denied all such reports by mocking the news on Twitter. After getting aware of the news, Kapil had tweeted, “U r very bad @priyankachopra u didnt even told me that v fought with each other on award function.. Jus saw in news n got to know .. Hahaha.”

“Haha! I don’t give importance to untrue news ya Kapil! Big love always to my fav!! @KapilSharmaK9,” Priyanka had replied to Kapil.

Now, that was really cool and witty way of addressing fake reports!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the comedian is back with his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Sudesh Lehri is the new addition to his team for this season.

As per Bollywood Life, Kapil is charging a bomb for this season. He started off 30 lakhs but now, he will be taking 50 lakhs per episode. And that means the comedian will be making a sum of 1 crore a week.

