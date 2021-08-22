Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and longest-running soaps on Indian television. The show won millions of hearts with its unique storyline and plot. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan became household stars through this show and now we have a piece of sad news for all the fans.

Mohsin and Shivangi’s sizzling chemistry is much loved by the audience. The two have entertained the audience for the past five and half years now. However, the latest report claims that Mohsin, who plays the role of Kartik Goenka in the show, is planning to quit the show soon.

The Times Of India report quotes a source as saying, “Yes Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn’t want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies.”

The source further said, “It’s all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews.”

Mohsin Khan’s exit from the show comes as a piece of sad news for many fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The upcoming episodes of the daily soap will see some major twists and turns. This means that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now. The makers of the show are now planning his exit from the show

