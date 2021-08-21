Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 favourite couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz a.k.a. ‘SidNaaz’ will be making an appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 as a special guest. The two are expected to set your television sets on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

As fans are now excited to see their favourite couple, a new video has surfaced online wherein we see SidNaaz’s evident chemistry. Shehnaaz joins Madhuri Dixit on stage for a dance on Ghagra from the 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen too involved in her performance. Her latke-jhatke and expressions were a sight to behold. Her performance seemed to have impressed not only the viewers but also her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. In the video, he can be seen happy and completely enjoying her performance.

SidNaaz fans would be too happy with this video.

Moreover, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will also be seen replicating the famous romance king Shah Rukh Khan and diva Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Aur paas’ scene from the movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Following this, the Bollywood actress will be seen inquisitively asking, “Aapko kaisa ladka chaiye Shehnaaz?” (what kind of guy are you looking for Shehnaaz?) to which she shyly responds, “Ye jo mere paas baitha hai iske jaisa hi” (same like the one sitting next to me) pointing towards Sidharth Shukla.

As per news agency IANS report, contestants Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni will dedicate their performance to Sidharth Shukla and woo Shehnaaz with their adorable performance on ‘Main Deewana’.

Adding to the excitement will be a ‘panipuri’ eating competition between Piyush and Sidharth Shukla. Piyush will win the challenge and get the chance to dance with Shehnaaz while teasing Sidharth. This will lead Sidharth to go on stage to bring back Shehnaaz – a true ‘SidNaaz’ moment.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Go Baffled After They Notice Some Activities Taking Place On His Facebook Account

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube