Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He is often referred to as the ‘King of Bollywood’ and has a fan following throughout the world. While the world sees him as a superstar, he never thinks of himself as a star and hates behaving like one in his hometown.

Coming from a humble lower-middle-class family in Delhi, SRK came to Mumbai in search of fulfilling his dream of becoming the superstar of Bollywood. Even though he is settled in Mumbai, often he had said that Delhi can never go out of him. Did you know that he had to spend a few hours in jail in the initial phase of his career? Read on.

Shah Rukh Khan, during his appearance at My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix, recalled how he was unhappy with a magazine editor for allegedly spreading lies about him in one of his written articles.

SRK said, “I was new (in the film industry), so I used to react to every news item — whatever appeared. And thankfully, there was no social media back then. Just the magazines and stuff. I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said ‘But listen can you just take it… it’s just a joke’. So I said, ‘I don’t find it funny’. So I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot and…” remembered screaming a lot and threatening to hit people.

Shah Rukh Khan then explained how police came to the sets of his film at that time to arrest him. He said, “I was shooting a film and the cops came. They sat down very sweetly and said, ‘we have a few questions to ask you’. I said, ‘do you want me to pack and we can chat in my car?’ Because I always assume anyone who meets me is a fan (laughs). They said, “no, we want you to come in our car!”

The Police then took the superstar to the police station and when he saw the small prison cell, he pleaded with the cops to let him go. He then said, “It was a small little prison. With all, you know, human faeces and ugh… it was really bad.”

After Shah Rukh Khan was out on bail, he even called the editor and said: “Now I’m in jail, and I’m not scared. Now you be very scared.”

