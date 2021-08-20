Advertisement

Tiger 3 is amongst the most awaited films in Bollywood. With every Tiger movie buzz is high, but this time, the special reason is Emraan Hashmi. Yes, the actor will be seen clashing with Salman Khan. To match the Bhaijaan’s persona, the actor has taken a muscular route.

A couple of months ago, Emraan’s picture from a gym had gone viral. Now, another picture of the actor is creating rage among fans. He is looking more bulked up in the latest picture than the last one. He is seen wearing a white full sleeve shirt and black denim, along with glares.

Emraan Hashmi was out for Chehre’s promotions and was clicked at Juhu. Along with director Rumi Jaffery and Krystle D’Souza were present for the promotions.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Wah bhai wah emraan hashmi is ready and kicking #tiger3 will be massive 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Salmania Roar pic.twitter.com/MKQws0odcm — RADHE (@BEINGKKHALID) August 19, 2021

Mashallah 🙈❤️

Looking so damn funkin' cool @emraanhashmi

Oh my goodness !! 😍😘❤️

Indeed why are the police not arresting you for looking immensely handsome? 🙄

Hahahaha!!😂😂just kidding

You're incredible keep shining keep rocking…Love you😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/rOR4sodcwX — Ekta Gupta (@Emmi_Lover_Ekta) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, not just Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is also trending as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have left for Russia. The duo was spotted at Mumbai airport. The pictures and videos of the same are going viral.

A few days back, reports were doing rounds about Emraan‘s spectacular entry. It’s learned that YRF is spending crores on Emraan’s entry.

A source close to Pinkvilla quoted, “This time around, even the antagonist will get a larger-than-life introduction. Maneesh (Sharma), Adi (Aditya Chopra) and the stunt team have designed an action sequence costing over Rs 10 crore for Emraan Hashmi’s introduction in Tiger 3.”

“Tiger is an already established character, and hence, they are introducing Emraan as the larger-than-life baddie from the word go. The idea is to introduce him as a guy who is as powerful as Tiger and the introductory scene will set the base for the battle royale between the two Tiger’s through the narrative,” the source added further.

