Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating in 2017. The duo collaborated for Ayan Mukerji starrer Brahmastra and that’s where their love blossomed. It was only last year when RK confirmed their relationship in an interview and proudly termed her his girlfriend. The latest picture will bring a smile to the faces of Ralia fans.

Time and again, Alia shares pictures from her fashionable photoshoots. This time was no different when the actress slipped into a printed co-ord set. Her stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared glimpses of her look on social media. But ‘smart fans’ couldn’t get their eyes off the background.

Advertisement

In the background, one could notice a photo frame where Ranbir Kapoor could be seen sitting behind Alia Bhatt on stares and kissing her. The picture seems to be from some exotic vacation as the beauty was dressed up in a jacket, high boots and a piece of shorts. Ranbir, on the other hand, could be seen sporting his casual and cool avatar.

Just not that, many were quick to find similarities and found out that the picture is from their trip to Ranthambore National Park earlier this year. Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt went to celebrate New Year’s along with their family members.

Fans were quick to move to the comments section of Lakshmi Lehr’s post and shared their views on Alia and Ranbir’s loved-up picture.

A fan wrote, “Omg omg omg”

“Thanks for this,” wrote another.

“Is that Ranbir behind?” asked another.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in RRR, which is a SS Rajamouli directorial. She also has Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani amongst others in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 200 Halla Ho Movie Review: A Haunting Real Life Tale Executed Onscreen With A Partially Over-The-Top Approach

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube