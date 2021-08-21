Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year. He died by alleged suicide and left the entire world in shock. Post his untimely death, his father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others. CBI is still investigating the case and the verdict is still awaited. Amidst it all, fans have noticed some unusual activities taking place on his Facebook account.

Yes, you heard that right. It was back on Wednesday that someone seems to be using SSR’s account. The late actor’s display picture was anonymously updated. Just not that, the picture was the same as the one previously updated. So, viewers were confused and thinking what was the need for it?

Advertisement

Just not that, even the cover photo was changed on Sushant Singh Rajput’s account. Same scenario here as well, as the picture was the same as earlier. As soon as the updates were made, fans took to the comment section and flooded it.

Many questioned about how there were changes being made in his account. Several fans broke down as they wished Sushant Singh Rajput was alive and it was an update made by him.

A user wrote, “When I see a picture of this man, especially when his ID comes in front of my eyes, everything seems dark. Then I forget why everything happened like that? What was to happen? he was like a Diamond. He’ll Always Remain Alive for me!”

Another wrote, “Oh my God I’m shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?! How did he update his profile picture knowing that the page was only managed by Sushant?! What is happening ?!!”

“Hope this was done by him. He had to give this industry a lot of things but we can’t do anything against our fate. Nothing to say, just want to say that we wanted to know about the criminal who convinced him to do this but this world is ruled by nepotism and the dirty games of the industry …” wrote another.

Meanwhile, 2 days after his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput’s team took over his social media. They shared, “He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Gokuldhaam’ Members Arrange A Very Special Event & Everyone Should Read About It!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube