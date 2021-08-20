Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Urges Viewers To Get Themselves Vaccinated For COVID-19. In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers are urged to get themselves vaccinated for COVID-19. The episode aims to promote the importance and necessity of getting oneself vaccinated amongst audiences. The country, along with the rest of the world is still gripped by the pandemic and as aware citizens, it is our duty to fight this adversity together. Under the circumstances, getting vaccinated is our best bet and TMKOC has dedicated an episode to promote this idea. Gokuldhaam Society’s Secretary – Bhide, will make an announcement about organizing a vaccination camp in the Society.

COVID-19 has not only disrupted the economy but has also affected the lives and livelihood of Indians. Through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah upcoming episodes, it is the show’s endeavour to make viewers aware of the solution that the vaccine offers and its effectiveness in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Quite a few people have inhibitions and apprehensions about vaccinating and through the episode, the show hopes to clear misconceptions and instil confidence amongst viewers about the safety and effectiveness of vaccinating oneself.

Over the last fifteen months, the show has been making efforts towards raising awareness about COVID-19. The show played a pivotal role in promoting the need for wearing masks, sanitizing and maintaining social distancing in public spaces. The show also attempted to raise awareness about black marketing and hoarding, and caution viewers about the adulteration of vaccines. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while making its viewers laugh has also always strived to promote social awareness and duty towards society through its content. Once again, the show attempts to weave a story by depicting the lives of everyday people and struggles to bond with its viewers with sincerity.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world’s longest-running daily family show that promotes laughter, happiness and positivity amongst its viewers. The show has fans not just in India but across the globe. First aired in 2008, the show presently is in its 14th year with upwards of 3200 episodes. Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

