Advertisement

After Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in a case related to the creation and distribution of pornographic content, Shilpa Shetty maintaining a low profile for a month. The actress has now returned to the sets of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shilpa is one of the show’s three judges, the other two being film director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. This weekend’s episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ educational comic books. Now the latest report claims the actress got emotional on the set.

Advertisement

A report from the Times of India quoted a source saying that the team of Super Dancer Chapter 4 had a warm welcome for Shilpa Shetty on the set. The source said, “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional”.

Shilpa got so emotional that she was all teary-eyed as the show’s team and her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor welcomed her. Pictures and videos of her from the set of the reality show went viral on social media. She was seen coming out of the vanity van and walking towards Super Dancer sets. Take a look at the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSvi50EoJFL/

Previously, Shilpa Shetty’s co-judge Anurag Basu spoke of her absence from the set. He had said, “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Scolds Raqesh Bapat Over ‘Going For Susu’; Says, “Wear A Freaking Diaper, I Don’t Care”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube