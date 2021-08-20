Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti’s absence from The Kapil Sharma Show raised a few eyebrows and guess what, the makers roped the actress yet again and she’s back with a bang. Archana Puran Singh shared a video on her Instagram where she’s having a conversation with Sumona and she finally breaks the silence on missing from the promos of the show.

Archana is quite popular on Instagram with over 1 million followers on the photo-sharing app and keeps treating her fans with lovely pictures and videos of herself.

Sharing the video on Instagram from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh captioned it, “Somethings are meant to be. @sumonachakravarti ♥️ Ours is a happy team! 1 more day to go. #thekapilsharmashow”.

Archana Singh Puran can be heard saying, “Yeh hai show mein, hum inke begair show nahi karenge (She is there in the show. We will never do make the show without her).” The actress then asks Sumona Chakravarti to address the issue of being missing from the promos.

Sumona adds, “Woh kabhi nahi pata chalega kisi ko (no one will ever get to know that) why I was not in the promo.”

Sumona Chakravarti then smirkingly adds, “Stars don’t need promos” and Archana Puran Singh laughs her heart out at it.

Fans were quick to react to Archana’s video and a user commented, “Finally my favourite show is back , i can finally put an end to binge watching old epidsodes 🙌❤️ . All the beat team tkks”. Another user commented, “ Thank you again ma’am for getting SUMONA my favorite since Comedy nights. Please let me know if I can be audience in your show. Thanking you again”.

Sumona Chakravarti will be seen in an all-new avatar and we are really excited to see her back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Disha Vakani Once Went Topless On Video, Watch Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube