Our weekly dose of laughter is back with The Kapil Sharma Show and the cast of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar – Vaani Kapoor and Bhuj: The Pride Of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar and Nora Fatehi are coming to grace the show this coming weekend. Scroll below to watch the fresh promo shared by the channel.

Ajay will be the first guest for the season and his fun banter with Kapil has left the audience in splits.

In the new promo video shared by the channel, Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma, “Tera show January mein band hua tha na? Aur February mein baccha hogaya (Your show shut down in January right? And you had your baby in February)?”

Replying to Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma said, “Feb mein toh product release hua na? Shooting toh chal hi rahi thi 9 mahine se (Feb was when the product was released. The shoot had been on since nine months).”

And upon listening to his reply, Archana Puran Singh along with the fans and Ajay burst into laughter.

Haha, we can’t wait to watch these episodes on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show went off air in January this year before the arrival of his son, Trishaan. The show has now returned with the original cast Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti along with Sudesh Lehri as a new face.

What are your thoughts on the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show and the host’s fun banter with Ajay Devgn? Tell us in the comments below.

