Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is off to a decent start at the box office. The film opened to below expectations, but it’s understood as there’s COVID scare existence among people. After a slow, a need of the hour was to stay steady. And yes, the film has managed to do it.

Yesterday, the espionage thriller marked its day 2 at the box office. On day 1, the film collected 2.75 crores* at the ticket windows. On day 2, a minimal drop has been witnessed and it’s a good sign for the makers.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bell Bottom has earned 2.35-2.75 crores. As word-of-mouth is positive, the numbers are expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. A minimum of 10 crores is expected over the 4-day extended weekend.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others in key roles.

Recently, in a talk with us, director Ranjit M Tewari shared his experience about shooting the film during COVID conditions.

“Pandemic was difficult to go out and shoot. The process of prepping for a film whether in terms of production and creativity was a unique thing. Where you could not meet people, all the prep was on zoom calls. So that was a new things which we had not experienced before. We definitely wanted to meet people, discuss and prep and meetings physically, that wasn’t happening, which was bothering initially. We slowly found ways to do things,” Tewari said.

“You know casting an entire film on zoom calls. And there are like 50-60 actors in a film, if you look at the totality of it. Casting them on zoom calls where you cannot see them physically to see how they look, or walk . So those are the risks you take on instinct,” he added.

