Bell Bottom has been released, but the way producers arranged the premiere of this Akshay Kumar’s actioner has been in the news for a couple of days now. We got a chance to be airlifted from Mumbai to Surat just to attend a special show arranged for the media.

A special private plane was arranged for a group of around 30 select journalists who met at Mumbai airport on the rainy Wednesday afternoon of 18th August. Post a special luncheon in the waiting department of the ‘VIP Lounge’ at the airport, we flew to Surat only to follow a bus tour to the VR Surat mall.

Greeted by a Red Carpet, we were given special ‘boarding pass’ themed tickets to enter the auditorium months after the last film seen on big-screen. Post the movie, we were surprised by a special video call with Akshay Kumar and the producers of Bell Bottom.

Staying true to his nature, Akshay was as funny from miles away as he’s when you meet him for real. He not only answered our questions but made them funny to lighten the aura around.

Akshay Kumar was asked whether the team has ‘missed the boat’ at the box office with Bell Bottom not releasing in Maharashtra. He very smartly addressed it and said, “We’ve not missed the boat; we’ve started it. The engine was rusted for months now, and we’ve started it with Bell Bottom. Vashu Bhagnani and the team opened the rusted boat, oiled it and have started it. There might be a small loss in it, but it’s not about money; it’s about starting things. We’ve opted for this, and I’ll salute the whole team of Pooja Entertainment to do that.”

“Everything needs to be balanced. Be it OTT, cinema halls, satellite, and there should be everything balanced in life. When everything was closed, I released Laxmii on OTT. Now that we’ve got the opportunity of 50% occupancy, we’re coming to the theatres. I just want to say maintain the balance according to how your life is proceeding. You’ll have to be practical to understand it, and you’ve to go along with it,” added Akshay Kumar.

When asked if Bellbottom 2 is on, Akshay revealed, “If we get a good script, we’ll definitely make it.”

Blooper: A funny faux pas happened towards the end when Akshay Kumar ended the call, but Bell Bottom producers forgot to end and started talking among themselves. What did they speak? Well, that’s where we draw the line between ethical entertainment & yellow journalism.

