Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bell Bottom finally arrived in theatres and the film is receiving a good response from the critics as well as from the audience. As the COVID-19 restrictions are still in place footfalls at cinemas were affected in the country. Now, Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1 (Overseas) has been revealed now.

The spy thriller received a warm welcome at the overseas box office. The film has been released across 225+ screens worldwide, including USA 75 screens, Canada 25 screens, U.K. 53 screens, New Zealand 20 screens, South Africa 12 screens, Singapore 7 screens, Kenya 6 screens, Tanzania 6 screens, Belgium 3 screens, Luxemburg 1 screen, Fiji 1 screen and Zambia 1 screen.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Akshay Kumar‘s film Bell Bottom collection just a little over 20 lakhs on Day 1 at the North America box office. It is expected the film’s collection will increase during the weekend.

Meanwhile, director Ranjit M Tewari addressed rumours about Bell Bottom in an exclusive chat with Koimoi. He said, “Actually when it came to remake, it was a no brainer kyuki remake tha hi nhi, uska koi connection hi nahi tha, dur dur se nahi tha. To woh to when you are honest to there is no way things will stress you.”

“Pandemic was difficult to go out and shoot. The process of prepping for a film whether in terms of production and creativity was a unique thing. Where you could not meet people, all the prep was on zoom calls. So that was a new thing which we had not experienced before.”

“We definitely wanted to meet people, discuss and prep and meetings physically, that wasn’t happening, which was bothering initially. We slowly found ways to do things,” he said while speaking about BB’s shooting during the pandemic.

