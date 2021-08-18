Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom announced un 2019 had its own fair share of a turbulent journey. The movie that hit a roadblock with the pandemic was finally shot while the virus was still powerful across the globe. The film is finally hitting the big screens tomorrow and is the first big-scale Hindi project to release in India in the past one and a half years. But did you know, even before the film went on floors, it was accused to be a remake?

When Bell Bottom was announced starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, the internet was quick to speculate that the film is a remake of a South film. News articles did the remaining job, and it was all around that it is a remake. But the makers stood firm on their claim that it isn’t. Ranjit Tewari, who has directed the movie joined Koimoi recently to talk about the film and also shed light on the row.

When asked how did he look at the debate around Bell Bottom when it was being called a remake, Ranjit Tewari said it did not stress him out even for a moment because he knew the truth. “Actually when it came to remake, it was a no brainer kyuki remake tha hi nhi, uska koi connection hi nahi tha, dur dur se nahi tha. To woh to when you are honest to there is no way things will stress you. People will say at that point of time on social media, but you know when it will come out people will know that wasn’t true. So that wasn’t a stressful situation even for an hour then,” Tewari said.

He went on to talk about the other obstacles that came his way during Bell Bottom’s casting and shooting process. He said, “Pandemic was difficult to go out and shoot. The process of prepping for a film whether in terms of production and creativity was a unique thing. Where you could not meet people, all the prep was on zoom calls. So that was a new things which we had not experienced before. We definitely wanted to meet people, discuss and prep and meetings physically, that wasn’t happening, which was bothering initially. We slowly found ways to do things.”

Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tewari added, “You know casting an entire film on zoom calls. And there are like 50-60 actors in a film, if you look at totality of it. Casting them on zoom calls where you cannot see them physically to see how they look, or walk . So those are the risks you take on instinct. Were the difficulties. Going out and executing amid pandemic again going out an shooting with restrictions.”

