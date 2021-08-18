Advertisement

After their collab for Uri: The Surgical Strike, fans and movie lovers were excited when Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Aditya Dhar decided to join forces once more. The duo announced ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and even unveiled the first look posters early this year. But now we hear some disheartening news. As per a report, the film is reportedly being shelved.

Reports doing the rounds claim that this ambitious project – which had a futuristic vibe & is dubbed a superhero movie – has run into trouble owing to its budget. Read on to know all we have on it.

Advertisement

As per a recent ETimes report, Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved due to budget issues. The film was reportedly scheduled to go on floors in mid-August, but with this news making the headlines, it seems that Kaushal‘s film may not see the light of the day. In fact, last month, it was reported that the film’s team was scheduled to begin shooting in Europe, but a spanner was thrown in their plans as the crew had not received visa clearance on time.

As per reports, The Immortal Ashwatthama will star Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady opposite Vicky Kaushal. However, the makers had not confirmed the casting.

In January this year, Aditya Dhar took to social media and shared the first posters of the film. Alongside one, he wrote, “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama.” He captioned the other, “Just one isn’t enough. So we’ve got another one!

In a past media interaction, Vicky Kaushal opened up about The Immortal Ashwatthama and said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Reacts To Controversy Of Demanding 12 Crores To Play Sita!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube