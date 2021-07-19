Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Sunday to flaunt a hidden talent of his. The actor, who enjoys painting as a hobby, shared a photograph of his latest creation, a painting of Lord Ganesha.
Vicky posted a photo on Instagram where he can be seen posing for the camera holding his painting with both hands. The Ganesha is painted in a shade of bright signal red with acrylic colour over a dark blue-green background.
Even though Vicky did not write in his post that he has made the painting himself but he hinted at the same by using emojis of an artist holding a paintbrush and a colour palette.
Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with speculations whether Vicky Kaushal is secretly planning to tie the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. However, the rumoured lovebirds have not yet opened up on their relationship status to the media.
Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans on Monday morning with a picture featuring his toddler niece and revealed how much effort it took to befriend her.
Vicky posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the kid and kissing her hand. The actor is wearing a chequered shirt and sporting a rugged look.
“Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy,” he wrote as caption.
On the professional front, Vicky, whose defining role was in the 2019 war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, has his diary full.
On the work front, Vicky will feature in upcoming films like Shashank Khaitan’s “Mr Lele”, Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, Karan Johar’s “Takht”, Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur” and Aditya Dhar’s directorial “The Immortal Ashwatthama”.
