Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child Jeh, has now turned author with her book Pregnancy Bible. In her book, the actress has penned her entire pregnancy experience from fainting during a photoshoot to feeling sleepy at five in the evening.

Bebo had announced about turning author on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020. She wrote the book as she was pregnant with her second child Jeh Ali Khan. An excerpt from the book, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has stated that she doesn’t need to post on social media that she’s a hands-on mother.

As per Free Press Journal, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Saif and I are both working parents. Our lives would hardly be possible without them. And I want you to know that I don’t have to be on Instagram putting a child to my breast to prove I am a hands-on mom. I just do the best I can, every single day.”

In the book, she also mentioned that how she worked a bit too much when she was expecting her second son. Bebo wrote, “I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time.”

The report further added that Kareena Kapoor Khan, during the launch of her book, had shared that she has written all her experiences and learnings related to pregnancy in the manual for moms-to-be. She said, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood.”

Kareena also said, “Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you.”

