Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 10 years yesterday (July 16), and the cast and crew, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar and more, reunited digitally. During the reunion, the cast re-enacted a few iconic scenes while at the same time they also shared some anecdotes from the shoot.

From Katrina – who played a part-time scuba diving trainer in the film – revealing she was terrified shooting the underwater sequence with Hrithik, to HR talking about his ‘love’ for tomatoes post-filming Ik Junoon – scroll down to know all they had to share.

During the digital reunion of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was terrified during the scuba diving scene. The actor also added she was so scared that she dug her nails into Hrithik Roshan. The Bharat actress said, “I was terrified. Everyone else were semi-pro divers. When we were shooting that underwater sequence where Hrithik has that epiphany, what actually was happening was that I was digging my nails into his hand because I was so scared. It was my first diving experience, like that.”

Hrithik Roshan, too recalled filming these water scenes in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, saying, “The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

Hrithik also revealed that he had an aversion towards tomatoes for at least three months after the La Tomatina festival. “I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after (Ik Junoon) song. The kind of smell that we suffered,” he confessed.

Check out the digital reunion of the cast of crew of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara below:

Now that was a fun reunion, and Kalki Koechlin, you were dearly missed.

