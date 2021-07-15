If there’s one film that we can watch zillions of times and still not get bored with it is – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film has such a happy feel and motivates you to give better in everything while also living your life. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

ZNMD enjoys a massive fan following and fans have time & again expressed their wish for a sequel for the same.

Now, as the film completes a decade of its release, Hrithik Roshan is spilling the beans about whether there can be a sequel for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The 47-year-old actor in a conversation with ETimes said, “The potential for a sequel is always there. It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn’t matter. In fact, that would be really cool!”

Hrithik Roshan further added, “But I don’t think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it. She has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script. I think that is something that’s providence, if it happens, it happens. The potential does exist as the film is about life and friends — some very interesting things could happen. The more time we spend away from these characters… them coming back after years, it would be interesting to revisit their journeys.”

Hrithik for the unversed played the character of Arjun Saluja and totally nailed his performance in the film. From the storyline to the characters – everything about the film is a synonym to perfection.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik giving a hint on the subtle possibility of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel? Tell us in the comments below.

