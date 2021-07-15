Kareena Kapoor Khan recently unveiled her book, Pregnancy Bible. It is a guide for moms-to-be, throughout their 40 weeks that includes diet, fitness, and much more! Fans were excited about the release but now, there is a huge hurdle. A section of the Christian community has expressed their disappointment over the mention of ‘Bible’ in the title. Read on for details.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde has filed a police complaint against Kareena and 2 others for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments. The complaint has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book.

For the unversed, there are 2 authors for Pregnancy Bible. Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-writing the book with Aditi Shah Bhimjani. It is being published by Juggernaut Books. The Christian Community is hurt by the actress using Bible in her title.

A police official has even confirmed receiving a police complaint against Kareena Kapoor Khan and 2 others, as per a report by PTI.

Inspector Sainath Thombre revealed, “We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan released Pregnancy Bible on July 9th. The actress called the book her ‘third child’ after elder son Taimur and newborn Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently being trolled along with her husband Saif Ali Khan over naming their second son, Jeh.

Randhir Kapoor had confirmed the name recently. Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh”. He added that the name was finalised “about a week ago.”

