Kareena Kapoor Khan has her own aura in Bollywood. Everything related to the actress turns into headlines in no time. Her relationship with Shahid Kapoor was once the talk of the town. It was Jab We Met that witnessed their end but only for a new beginning with Saif Ali Khan in Tashan. Read on for how things unfolded just within a span of two movie shoots!

A lot of fans already know that it was Shahid who recommended Kareena for Geet’s role in Jab We Met. The actress herself revealed that her then-boyfriend was the one who brought everything together for the film to work out. And truly, it changer her career like no other movie could.

But Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to add that it was Tashan that changed her life as she met the man of her life, Saif Ali Khan. She was simultaneously shooting for the action-romance film and Jab We Met. While she ended things with Shahid Kapoor on one end, another chapter was quick to begin.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared, “…I was shooting for a film called Tashan which was a YRF film and I was giving Jab We Met a kind of treatment that listen, I am working with Yash Raj Films. I am doing a film with Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. I am playing the main part. I have become size zero, I have lost weight. I am going to wear a bikini and I am going to kill it. That was my vibe on the set of Jab We Met (sic).”

She continued, “Of course, after that destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened between this film (Jab We Met) and Tashan. We all went in separate ways and the beauty of this movie (Jab We Met) came out of it.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was thankful for Tashan because it truly changed her life forever. She concluded, “I met Saif (during Tashan). I actually thought that that (Tashan) was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him (sic).”

