It’s been over nine months since we got the stylishly cut, with pacy music 30-second teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. There have been reports and rumours around its release date since then. But, recently, Khiladi Kumar rubbished every report announcing the theatrical release of the film on 27th July.

Advertisement

With the date being just 11 days from the decided release, there hasn’t been any promo/song reveal of Bell Bottom. It’s understandable that makers must be eyeing another release date as cinema halls in major earning regions are still non-operative.

Advertisement

But, the latest news coming out will give a sigh of relief to all the Akshay Kumar fans. It seems the makers are making the most of delayed time to make their end-product better. According to the latest reports, the Bell Bottom team is reshaping the film to be a perfect fit for a 3D release on the big screen.

As the story is set in the 80s, the makers want the viewers to have an immersive experience in witnessing the era of that time. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Akshay Kumar, the Bhagnani’s, Ranjit Tewari and the entire team of Bell Bottom felt the need to elevate the theatrical experience for the audiences by bringing the scaled-up espionage in 3D. They started conversations with the multiple stakeholders, and the entire film is now being readied as a big screen entertainer in 3D,”

It also adds, “Right from the visuals to the background score, everything is being curated for a big-screen experience to bring back the audiences. The post-production and sound design team are working on Dolby Sound with 3D for the theatrical medium,”

“The team is hopeful that cinema halls will open across the country by the time Fast and Furious 9 releases on August 5. They are creating all their assets – from promo to music – keeping the Independence Day window in mind. One will get an exact clarity once the state government of Maharashtra and some other key markets make an announcement about reopening of cinema halls,” concludes the report.

Akshay Kumar fans, does this make Bell Bottom interesting for you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Her Sister Used To Kiss Leonardo DiCaprio’s Picture Every Night Before Going To Sleep

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube