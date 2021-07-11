Akshay Kumar came out leading from the front when he announced his Bell Bottom is arriving on 27th July. However, as theatres are yet to operate normally all across the country, the film is all set for another postponement. But is it the right move? Will it benefit the film more? Keep reading to know more.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Akshay’s film is in the stage of reconsideration of the release date. The move is quite expected and a sensible one as no one wants their film to run paralyzed condition of theatres. And one more thing, it’s quite often seen that a film which witnesses several postponements, tends to lose buzz. But here, it could turn into a blessing in disguise.

Some insiders are saying that Bell Bottom might arrive on Independence Day weekend. However, as per the report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the film says, “There is no decision taken on ‘Bell Bottom’ yet as theatres are yet to open in the country.” If suppose, the film releases during the Independence Day weekend, it will be a great chance for Akshay Kumar to score big at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold and Mission Mangal had arrived during the Independence Day weekend. All these movies scored huge on the ticket windows. Especially, MM became Akshay’s first-ever 200 crore film. And yes, Bell Bottom too is expected to bring some fireworks at the box office and keep his track record intact.

Meanwhile, BB isn’t only Akshay’s film to face release hurdles several times. His Sooryavanshi is in the release pipeline for a long time. Both the films are said to arrive in quick succession.

