After the debacle of Radhe, Salman Khan fans are eagerly looking forward to Tiger 3 to bring back the superstar in the game. What’s more exciting is that it will see Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. Back in April, the shoot was started on a bang but then, the second of COVID played a big spoilsport.

Advertisement

Amid the COVID situation, the film even suffered the wrath of cyclone Tauktae. To make the project ‘risk free’, Aditya Chopra, the head of YRF made sure that each of the crew members at least gets their first dose of vaccination. At last, the film is now set to resume in Mumbai after going through a lot.

Advertisement

As per the report in Mid Day, Tiger 3 resumes on July 23 in Mumbai. The shoot will be carried out at YRF Studios in Andheri. It will be a short schedule of two weeks. Only lead actors including Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi will be part of it.

A source close to Tiger 3 says, “Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them.” Also, it’s learned that after destroying the set replicating middle-east market, the team is planning to actually fly out of India as COVID condition is settling down. For the unversed, the set was built in Goregaon and it was damaged by cyclone Tauktae.

“With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” adds the source.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Drops A Hilarious Reply On Her ‘Fighter’ Co-Star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Take Off’ Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube