The sour relation between two veterans of Bollywood, Nana Patekar and Sanjay Dutt, isn’t hidden from anyone. It’s Nana who once pledged not to work with Baba. Usually, such fights remain under wraps and die down, but Nana is a man who loves sharing it bluntly.

So what’s the real matter? What went wrong between them? Well, the matter traces back to the time when Sanjay got in a controversy over acquiring illegal weapons from the people who were linked to the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. In 2007, the Vaastav actor was put in jail for 6 years after he was convicted. The actor’s links with Mumbai blasts were dismissed but he had to face prison for illegal possession of weapons.

Sanjay’s involvement in such cases had irked Nana years back, but it was his conviction in charges which triggered him to be vocal. From his side, he pledged not to work with Sanjay Dutt, as a kind of punishment and protest.

While speaking to a Marathi news channel, Nana Patekar had said, “That is the punishment I can give him from my side.”

Nana had even questioned the ‘different’ state of action against a powerful actor like Sanjay Dutt. “The nature of his crime is horrible. Why should justice be meted out differently for him? The law is different for a poor man and different for me, just because I am an actor? Why should that be?” he added (through India Today).

Sanjay Dutt and Nana last worked together on Taxi No. 9211, where Sanjay had his voice in the narration.

