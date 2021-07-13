Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after four-year-long hiatus. His film Pathan is already making a lot of headlines and it is one of the much-awaited films. Amidst the buzz, the superstar will be seen in yet another film but this time with Sanjay Dutt. Scroll down for more details.

SRK and Dutt have made a name for themselves in the Hindi film industry and have earned a huge fan following. However, the two were never cast in a full-fledged role in a film. They were briefly seen in Ra. One and a song appearance in Om Shanti Om.

As per the Times Of India report, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a full-fledged role in a film titled ‘Rakhee’ and bankrolled by Viacom 18. The report further states that the two stars are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai. Both stars share a great rapport off-screen but were never seen together on-screen. Hence the project is surely a treat for their fans.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, will also see Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Salman Khan will be making a special appearance as ‘Tiger’ in the film. A recent report also stated that John has started shooting his scenes in Mumbai.

Apart from Pathan, King Khan will also be seen in Tamil director Atlee’s film titled ‘Sanki’. Reportedly, he will be playing a double role – that of a special forces officer and a gangster. He is also said to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy film on immigration. Reports also claim that the storyline would move from Punjab to Canada.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Prashant Neel’s directorial Pan India film KGF: Chapter 2. He will be seen opposite Raveena Tandon, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty. He will also appear in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside, Ajay Devgn.

