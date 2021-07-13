Advertisement

If there’s one film that has changed Deepika Padukone’s career trajectory is Cocktail. The 35-year-old actress played the role of Veronica and is one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood when it comes to fashion. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also starred Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The film clocks 9 years of its release today and on the occasion of the same, Deepika spoke about her character and how it impacted her personally and professionally.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone spoke about her character Veronica from Cocktail and said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally.”

When asked if Veronica changed her career trajectory in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone replied, “Yes. If a character resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about it that audiences empathised with.”

Talking about prepping for the role, Deepika said, “Therefore when I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera’s character (which was played by Penty). It was Imtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it.”

The Cocktail actress added, “I don’t think I would have been able to what I did if it wasn’t for Homi Adajania. He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong. And with that belief, we were able to create a character that will live in our hearts forever.”

Well, we will forever be grateful to Deepika Padukone for playing Veronica in Cocktail and giving an iconic performance with the same.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mimi Trailer Out! Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi & Sai Tamhankar’s Surrogacy Plan Goes Wrong In This Comedy-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube