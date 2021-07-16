Katrina Kaif has literally slogged her a*s to be where she is in her career today. From being mocked for her accent and dance moves to doing the first Bollywood female superhero film, she’s come a long way. But did you know? She once thought her ‘too much’ presence in a film would be a turn-off for viewers? And because of the same reason, she thought Namastey London would be a massive flop. Read on for details.

Namastey London was a 2007 film starring Katrina opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was a major boost to the careers of both the leading stars and others related. It was a hit at the box office but is amongst the most celebrated films in Bollywood.

During her appearance at the Koffee With Karan, Katrina Kaif once revealed how she thought her career was over after she watched the final cut. She revealed, “When I saw the film, I was terrified. Vipul (Amrutlal Shah, director) showed it to me and said, ‘What do you think?’ I didn’t call him back. You know, when a director shows the actress a film, you have to give him feedback. I took off home, shut the door and didn’t give him a call.”

Katrina Kaif continued, “I called him and I said, ‘Hi Vipul.’ He asked, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Nice, very nice film. Okay, bye’,” Katrina said. However, she felt, at the time, that the film would end her career. “I just saw too much of me in the film and you start believing what people say. I was like, ‘No, no, no, people can’t see me in a film, they won’t watch the film, it’s a disaster. This is over, my life is over.”

The actress also mentioned that she was not used to watching ‘too much’ of her in the film. But when the verdict came out, it changed her entire perception. And same was with the audience and other directors who began trusting her acting skills.

“ It was the first time I got so many calls even from the industry, from directors saying, ‘I think you did pretty well in the movie,’” Katrina Kaif concluded.

