Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht, is now a part of the past. His announcement of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani could be looked upon as an unofficial confirmation for the same. The film which was revealed a couple of years ago has a lot of hurdles to be crossed and seems like, KJo won’t waste time and energy on it.

For the unversed, Takht was announced with a stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. It had a concept set in the era of the Mughal empire, showcasing the fight between Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

Given the genre of period drama and such a huge cast, it’s obvious that the cost would go sky-high, which is why initially Karan Johar joined hands with Fox Star. The first crack in the project was the closure of Fox Star. Reportedly, the studio didn’t see scope in India and was later replaced by Disney+.

Not just the financial crisis, but even the current scenario in the country is not in the favour of the film having a backdrop of Mughal history. At present, there’s a sensitive political environment in India, especially with some elements trying to disturb religious harmony. So, any minor mistake or even a small blunder here and there will impact the project tremendously. In the past, we have seen that how films based on Mughal history have become part of controversies.

Regarding the same, a friend close to KJo says, “Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement Disney+ Hotstar has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. The film was no longer getting Fox-Star/Disney+ Hotstar collaboration. Also, it was based on rather a controversial Moghul (Mughal) history. Besides this, given the financial pitfalls, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht and do a light-hearted romantic family film,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

