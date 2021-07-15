Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is a heartthrob for many young girls. He is known for wooing girls with his super sexy looks and energetic persona. Even Alia Bhatt had several times said that she had a crush on the star before she began dating him. However, there’s another star kid who has a crush on the star.

Advertisement

Back in 2016 when Karan Johar‘s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was releasing, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played an important role, in the film was on a promotional spree. During this, the actress had revealed that her daughter Aaradhya has a huge crush on RK.

Advertisement

During an interaction with Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai revealed an unbelievable incident wherein Aaradhya used to behave shyly around Ranbir Kapoor. She also revealed how the little one mistook RK to be her father, Abhishek and hugged him from behind.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Yes, he[Ranbir] was like a buddy on the set of Aa Ab Laut Chalein. Akshaye (Khanna) was also my buddy but he was in and out. He’s a sweetie but he has his own moods. But Ranbir and I’ve enjoyed a friendship, which continues to date. The sweetest thing happened just the other day. We were shooting and when I Face timed Aaradhya, she gave Ranbir that smile. She knows him well.”

Talking about a funny incident, Aishwarya said, “One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and he had the stubble. Thinking he’s AB, she hugged him and he was like ‘Awww’. Hiroo aunty (Johar) said, ‘Ranbir you’re a charmer’.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further said, “But I understood what had happened. I asked her you thought he was Papa and she said ‘Yaaa’. Since that day she’s become a bit shy around him. Abhishek also teased Ranbir, ‘Hmmm… this one is crushing’. I told Ranbir this is so funny.”

The 46-year-old actress also revealed how Aaradhya Bachchan denied calling ‘Ranbir uncle’ and called him RK instead. She said, “I was nuts about your father and you’re the first one Aaradhya is reacting to as an actor with that shy expression. Life’s coming full circle. She likes the Tamasha song Matargashti. We did the steps of the song for her fourth birthday. On the set, I introduced Ranbir as ‘Ranbir uncle’ to her. He joked, ‘No RK!’ Twice she addressed him as ‘uncle’. But the other day, suddenly it was ‘RK’. We all laughed at that.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Katrina Kaif’s Intro Scene In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Was Shot On A Nude Beach

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube