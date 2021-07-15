Actor Meezaan Jafri said he had a blast filming the song “Chinta Na Kar” for the upcoming film “Hungama 2”. Not just that, he even added that the song is among his favourite from the album.

Released today, the song stars Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. Composed by Anu Malik, the peppy song is sung by Nakash Aziz & Neeti Mohan with lyrics by Sameer. The song has been choreographed by Pony Verma.

Talking about Hungama 2’s Chinta Na Kar, Meezaan Jafri said, “I am so thrilled to receive so much love from the audience. Chinta na kar is a beautiful composition, and we had a blast shooting it. I hope they shower the film with the same love.”

Talking about the track, Anu Malik said, “It is one of my favourite songs from the album. Honestly, I am humbled by the kind of response it is generating within a day of its release.”

Hungama 2 will premiere on July 23. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana, and is directed by Priyadarshan. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

