Vicky Kaushal has done the unthinkable. The man is roaring loudly at the box office, and after 30 days, his period film Chhaava, stands at a total collection of 567 – 568 crore. The film is enjoying an absolutely phenomenal Holi weekend at the box office.

The period drama has been mounted on a budget of 130 crore at the box office, and it has churned out a profit of 336.92%. The film is still not the most profitable Indian film of 2025 and stands behind the Malayalam superhit Rekhachithram, which registered a 350% profit!

Chhaava Box Office Day 30 Estimates

On the 30th day, March 15, the fifth Saturday, Chhaava earned 7.35 crore in Hindi and 65 lakh in Telugu, bringing a total of 8 crore at the box office, a jump from the previous day, the fifth Friday, which earned 7.35 crore in total at the box office in total.

Surpasses Every Single Hindi Film

On the 30th day, the period drama, where Vicky Kaushal plays the Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj, has surpassed every single Hindi film to bring the biggest day 30 at the box office. In fact, it earned 153% higher than Pushpa 2, striking Allu Arjun yet again continously, after surpassing him on day 29 as well!

Check out the top ten, day 30 collection of Bollywood films.

Chhaava: 7.35 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 4.7 crore Stree 2: 3.35 crore Pushpa 2: 2.9 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 2.76 crore Kantara: 2.3 crore Baahubali 2: 2.25 crore Dangal: 2.08 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 2.02 crore Drishyam 2: 2.02 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

