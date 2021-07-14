Advertisement

Almost 48 years ago, Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with actress Jaya Bhaduri. The two officially met on the sets of Guddi and both fell in love with each other. After dating for a few years, both decided to enter into matrimony.

Over the years, the power couple has set new parameters of trust, understanding, and love in a relationship of a husband and a wife. They stood strong for each other through the test of time. Glamour, success, infidelity, bankruptcy; nothing could come between the couple.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya had several times spoken highly of each other but has never engaged in a public display of affection, except for one such time. Big B was lauded at the Life Ok Awards for his phenomenal contribution to cinema. A video taken during this award ceremony saw Big B indulging in a little PDA with his wife that left his son Abhishek Bachchan embarrassed.

In the video, Amitabh was seen walking down the stage and sitting on a couch next to Abhishek and Jaya after getting the award. Jaya then leaned forward towards her husband to congratulate him on his award and Big B too followed the same to give his wife a peck. However, things got a bit awkward for Abhishek Bachchan who was sitting between his parents. Abhishek’s reaction was priceless when he saw his parents engaged in a PDA. His reaction will leave you chuckling too. Take a look at it in the video below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has once again teamed up with Deepika Padukone for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The two were previously seen in the 2015 film Piku. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s next directorial venture alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Big B has also teamed up with actress Rashmika Mandanna for a film titled Goodbye. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmasta alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, will be returning to the big screen with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as per several reports.

