Karan Johar gave all the Bollywood buffs a big surprise after he announced his return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The ace director will be wearing the director’s hat after almost five years, and we cannot wait to see what is in store for us. After announcing that his Rocky and Rani will be non-other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it is time to have a look at their respective on-screen family members and the other important actors of the film.

Apoorva Mehta took to his Twitter profile and posted a small teaser clip that introduced the other three stars of the film in a very fun way. We know that you are eager to know everything about Rocky and Rani’s family. So keep scrolling further to get all the details.

The teaser begins with Ranveer Singh’s voice saying, “Old is gold.” He further continues by saying, “Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ke sabse khaas log heere hai heere.” The first actor he introduces is Dharmendra. Yes! You heard that right. Dharam Paji in a Dharma movie is going to be an exciting combo.

Later Ranveer Singh introduces the next important character from his family, and that is Jaya Bachchan. From what we understand, Jaya and Dharmendra are from Ranveer Singh aka Rocky’s side. Then comes the leading lady of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt. She introduces the third very important actor of the movie and a character from her side of the family, Shabana Azmi. Have a look at the teaser below:

The legendary ensemble cast of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fueled to work along with the legends themselves – Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi!😀#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/UmIgp0phgi — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) July 6, 2021

Dharam Ji, Jaya, Shabana, Ranveer and Alia in one movie, isn’t this a dream team? We are already eagerly waiting to see the movie.

Anyway! What do you think of the casting in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Love it or Love it?

